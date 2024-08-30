Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$25,291.00.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also

