Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,152.17 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.46 or 0.04260731 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00039296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,870,478,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,947,770 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.