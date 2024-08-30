SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

SBFG stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.