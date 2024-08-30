Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 625,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,353. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.