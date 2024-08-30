Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 837,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 310,301 shares.The stock last traded at $81.26 and had previously closed at $81.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.