Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 60.4% in August

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

SJ stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

