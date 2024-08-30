Scotiabank Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $161.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.66.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $162.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

