Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 3.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.56. 142,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 313,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 276,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
