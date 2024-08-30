SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of S opened at $24.27 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,731,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

