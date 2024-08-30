SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.10

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1264612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

SGS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.