Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
