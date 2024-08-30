Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.29) to GBX 2,700 ($35.61) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.52) to GBX 3,380 ($44.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,282.50 ($43.29).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,556 ($46.89) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,099.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,279.49, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,709 ($35.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,600 ($47.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Jacky Simmonds purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($65,971.12). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

