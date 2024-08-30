Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Increases By 158.9%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the July 31st total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLT

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.