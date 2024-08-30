Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Declines By 52.2%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,096.0 days.

Ascential Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.29 on Friday. Ascential has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

