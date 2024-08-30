Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Grows By 170.5%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Binah Capital Group Price Performance
BCG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61. Binah Capital Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $16.61.
Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.
