Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declines By 73.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $23.97.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

