Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 168.4%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the July 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,484. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

