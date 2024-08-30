Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Decreases By 62.5%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cranswick Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWKF remained flat at C$50.70 during trading hours on Friday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$50.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.70.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

