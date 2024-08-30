Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 21.6%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

SIEVF remained flat at 236.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 218.67. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of 165.15 and a 52-week high of 236.47.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.