Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Drops By 21.6%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
SIEVF remained flat at 236.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 218.67. D’Ieteren Group has a 52-week low of 165.15 and a 52-week high of 236.47.
About D’Ieteren Group
