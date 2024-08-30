Short Interest in Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Drops By 66.7%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

EXXAF stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

