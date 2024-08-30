Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 55.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,110.3 days.
Inpex Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. Inpex has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.
About Inpex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inpex
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.