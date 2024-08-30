Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 55.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,110.3 days.

Inpex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. Inpex has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

