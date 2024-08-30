Short Interest in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Increases By 133.3%

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USCL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $67.34.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

