Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 148.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the July 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.30. Kyocera has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

