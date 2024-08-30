Short Interest in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Decreases By 94.6%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 896,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LIPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 86,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

