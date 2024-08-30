Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Drops By 20.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR stock remained flat at $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,884,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sharecare

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Sharecare by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sharecare by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

