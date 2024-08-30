Short Interest in Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Drops By 53.4%

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the July 31st total of 2,578,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Takashimaya Trading Up 100.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKSHF traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Takashimaya has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

