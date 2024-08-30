Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 93.2%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TLPFY traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,553. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

