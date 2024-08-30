Short Interest in Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Decreases By 55.4%

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,492,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 5,591,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNGCF remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Tongcheng Travel has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

