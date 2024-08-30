Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Grows By 35.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.2 days.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TRRSF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.87. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

