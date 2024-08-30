Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Grows By 35.8%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.2 days.
Trisura Group Price Performance
TRRSF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.87. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $33.85.
About Trisura Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.