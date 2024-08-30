Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Increases By 734.5%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 734.5% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNICY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 41,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,132. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.