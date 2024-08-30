Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 108.7%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

United Homes Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UHGWW traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 7,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

