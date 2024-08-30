Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 106.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the July 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $87.63. 89,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
