Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 106.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the July 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $87.63. 89,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after buying an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.