Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 106.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the July 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $87.63. 89,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after buying an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after purchasing an additional 133,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

