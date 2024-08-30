Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Drops By 28.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 405,288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 332,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,994,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,839. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

