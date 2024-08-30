Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Grows By 32.4%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 35.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,728. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

