Short Interest in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Decreases By 18.4%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,504. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YEXT

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yext by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.