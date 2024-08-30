Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 584,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 173,180 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Similarweb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMWB

Similarweb Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 215,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 60.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.