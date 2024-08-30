SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 16,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 65,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKGR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $5,405,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

