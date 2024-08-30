Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.72

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 2098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

