Solana (SOL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion and $2.72 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $135.80 or 0.00230394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 583,353,013 coins and its circulating supply is 466,269,023 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

