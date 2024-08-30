Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
SLDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of SLDB stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.84.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
