Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 135.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 994,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

