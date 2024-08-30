Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
