SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 323,025 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.95.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading

