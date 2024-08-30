SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the July 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 20,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SSE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

