StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,608.86 or 0.04434303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $99.20 million and approximately $362,632.13 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 38,023 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 37,984.60155004. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,597.53890006 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $642,990.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

