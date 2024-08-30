Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Update

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in Standard Lithium by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Lithium by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of Standard Lithium stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,424. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $236.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

