Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 85,470 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,114,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

