Stephen Hoge Sells 300 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $23,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,442,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,571,384.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 254 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $21,361.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00.

Moderna stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. 3,585,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,584. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

