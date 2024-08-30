Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $23.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

