Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 1,756 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. 73,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.