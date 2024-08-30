StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

FLNT stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

